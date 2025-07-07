Webtoon Announces New Partnership to Bring Webcomics to Fans of All Ages

Webtoon, a global leader in digital comics and visual storytelling, has announced an exciting expansion of its partnership Penguin Random House that aims to bring a diverse selection of popular webcomics to print for readers of all ages. This extended collaboration, revealed at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, will see two distinct imprints from Penguin Random House – Inklore and Ink Pop – publish 14 highly anticipated Webtoon titles over the next five years.

This strategic move is yet another example of Webtoon’s continued commitment to reaching a broader audience and diversifying how comics are consumed in the digital age. By venturing further into the traditional print market through established publishers, Webtoon is bridging the gap between digital-first content and physical bookshelves, offering fans new ways to experience their favorite stories and attracting a new generation of readers who prefer physical copies of comics and graphic novels. This partnership not only highlights the growing influence of webcomics in the entertainment landscape, but also promises to make these widely popular stories more accessible than ever before.

Popular Digital Series Will Soon Be Available as Physical Books

The expanded partnership with Inklore and Ink Pop will introduce a large selection of Webtoon’s most beloved series to the print world, catering to both adult and younger audiences. Inklore, an imprint of Random House Worlds, has already had massive success with the print edition of Rachel Smythe’s Eisner award-winning Lore Olympus, a series boasting over 1.7 billion views on Webtoon.

Building on this triumph, Inklore is set to publish two more highly anticipated Webtoon Originals in 2026: Eleceed by Jeho Son and Zhena, with Midnight Poppy Land by Lilydusk and I Love Yoo by Quimchee following in 2027. Inklore focuses on a wide range of genres including romance, fantasy, science fiction, horror, and slice-of-life, ensuring that its print offerings have something to offer fans with varied literary tastes. This continued collaboration with Inklore is a prime example of the demand for physical editions of digitally native stories, allowing fans to collect and display their favorite stories on shelves.

Meanwhile, Ink Pop, a new line of global comics for kids and teens from Random House Children’s Books, is also strengthening its ties with Webtoon. Having recently launched I Wanna Be Your Girl Vol. 1 by Umi Takase, Ink Pop is poised to bring thrilling and engaging content to younger readers. Their collaboration with Webtoon will kick off in Summer 2026 with the suspenseful thriller series School Bus Graveyard by Red, followed by the fan-favorite webcomic Brass & Sass by antlerella in Fall 2026, and Swimming Lessons for a Mermaid by Yongchan 2027. Ink Pop’s mission, aligned with Random House Graphic’s goal of “a graphic novel on every bookshelf,” emphasizes providing a variety of genres and artistic styles for kids and teens.

The strategic selection of titles by both Inklore and Ink Pop exemplifies a thoughtful approach to translating the unique appeal of webcomics into a print format, maintaining the integrity of the original digital comic while making it accessible to new audiences. This partnership solidifies Webtoon’s position as a powerhouse in global entertainment, expanding its reach and impact across various media.