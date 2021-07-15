New Sexy Beasts on Netflix Clip Is Unsettling

✖

Next week Netflix will release its most upsetting series since Jupiter's Legacy with Sexy Beasts, a new dating show that puts the idea of love at first sight and picking partners based on their personality to the test. Though the participants in the series will take part in some traditional reality-dating show antics, they'll all be clad in full prosthetic make-up the entire time to mask their true appearance. Contestants will take on the appearance of anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies. The streamer has debuted a clip from the show which appears plucked from your nightmares, showing off the elimination process in the bizarre new series. Watch it below!

The series first season will run six episodes and is described as follows: "Each episode will feature a new single “picker” searching for true love – based purely on personality. They will date three potential love matches out in the real world – all in full prosthetic make up (and with stunned members of the public looking on). Only when the dating is over and our picker has chosen their chosen their love match (their Sexy Beast) will everyone’s real faces be revealed. As well as playing cupid, Sexy Beasts is a LOT of fun. Narrated by Rob Delaney, the show is filled with a cast of vivacious, funny and loveable characters."

"We have a party-loving Panda in search of a husband, a butt-obsessed Beaver terrified he’ll make the wrong choice and a Rhino who has recently taken up Sex Kung Fu. And plenty of real, genuine love matches. Could YOU find love based on personality alone? And would you still feel that way when you see their real face? Sexy Beasts is the most fun you can have trying to find out…"

Sexy Beasts premieres one week from today! So what does an elimination look like on a dating show when everyone is wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics? Something like this... pic.twitter.com/42WhKue60J — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2021

Sexy Beasts was previously brought to life across the pond by Lion TV, running for eight episodes on BBC Three back in 2014. Production on the Netflix series took place in the UK last year, sticking to all Covid-19 guidelines from the UK government.

Sexy Beasts will premiere on Netflix on July 21st. Will you be tuning in when it drops or running for the hills at the sight of it all?