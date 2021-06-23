Netflix Announces Sexy Beasts, A New Dating Show
Netflix has announced a shocking new reality-dating series coming to the streamer in the form of Sexy Beasts, a show that will put the idea of picking romantic partners based on their personalities to the test. How will they do that you ask? By putting each of the participants behind layers of make-up effects and making them appear like anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies (and your nightmares). Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, it would appear the structure is that one contestant is sent on a date with three other "sexy beasts" before ultimately selecting the winner of their heart and seeing each other without the make-up.
According to Netflix, the series first season will run six episodes and is described as follows: "Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!" Reactions to the series, which one tweet described as The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind, have been varied and hilarious, and we've collected the best of them below
Sexy Beasts will premiere on Netflix on July 21st.
Am I on drugs pic.twitter.com/W0yjxu8WTn— Sibley The Best (@Goldfishwars) June 23, 2021
9 months after a very successful first date pic.twitter.com/Hsg4Ndob9f— thicc dads club (@rafayagha) June 23, 2021
Love Island of Doctor Moreau. https://t.co/JfiOXeAl0Q— Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) June 23, 2021
i can't quite explain it but i'm 100 percent certain that we're getting this show because of that one woman from Love Is Blind who gave wine to her dog https://t.co/dHl7AvNcbJ— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 23, 2021
You know, sometimes ideas should just stay in your head— austin cunningham (@austincunningh2) June 23, 2021
every week netflix announces like 5 shows that in a normal world would be April fools jokes https://t.co/5Ci17r5jKO— Lupin (PART 6 REAL) (@EpicFunnyName) June 23, 2021
you telling me you passed on manifest for a cat dress up show— ✈︎ Libbie (@dawseysjolex) June 23, 2021
New (7 years ago). pic.twitter.com/oXXaKaORaB— Liam Arnold (@MrLiamArnold) June 23, 2021