Netflix Announces Sexy Beasts, A New Dating Show

Netflix has announced a shocking new reality-dating series coming to the streamer in the form of Sexy Beasts, a show that will put the idea of picking romantic partners based on their personalities to the test. How will they do that you ask? By putting each of the participants behind layers of make-up effects and making them appear like anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies (and your nightmares). Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, it would appear the structure is that one contestant is sent on a date with three other "sexy beasts" before ultimately selecting the winner of their heart and seeing each other without the make-up.

According to Netflix, the series first season will run six episodes and is described as follows: "Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!" Reactions to the series, which one tweet described as The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind, have been varied and hilarious, and we've collected the best of them below

Sexy Beasts will premiere on Netflix on July 21st.