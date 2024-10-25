Every Movie and Show to Max in November 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service is getting a head start on November by letting subscribers know all of the new movies and TV shows they can expect next month. Max recently released the full list of November 2024 additions, which gets started with a packed slate of movies on Friday.

November 1st will see the addition of several popular holiday films, including A Christmas Story, Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Later in the month, Max will be debuting the highly anticipated HBO original series Dune: Prophecy, which is a prequel set in the world of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. You can check out the complete list of Max’s November additions below!

November 1st

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Another Earth

Big Miracle

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Dirty Harry

Elf

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

He’s Just Not That Into You

Janet Planet (A24)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Addams Family 2

The Extra Man

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hangover

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Other Side of the Door

The Polar Express

Unforgiven

Unstoppable

November 2nd

Cleats & Convos, Episode 104

November 3rd

Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)

Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 4th

Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 5th

Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 6th

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204

Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)

November 7th

Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)

November 8th

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 9th

Cleats & Convos, Episode 106

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

November 10th

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

November 11th

Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7

November 12th

Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)

TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)

November 13th

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Call Me Ted

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)

November 14th

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log

Calcifer Yule Log

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)

Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)

Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)

November 15th

Casi el Paraíso

The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)

November 16th

Cleats & Convos, Episode 107

November 17th

Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

November 18th

Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)

November 19th

Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)

November 20th

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205

Surveilled (HBO Original)

November 21st

Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)

November 25th

Get Millie Black (HBO Original)

Novmber 26th

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)

November 27th

Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)

Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)

November 28th

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)

November 29th

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)

November 30th

Cleats & Convos, Episode 108