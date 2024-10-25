Every Movie and Show to Max in November 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service is getting a head start on November by letting subscribers know all of the new movies and TV shows they can expect next month. Max recently released the full list of November 2024 additions, which gets started with a packed slate of movies on Friday.
November 1st will see the addition of several popular holiday films, including A Christmas Story, Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Later in the month, Max will be debuting the highly anticipated HBO original series Dune: Prophecy, which is a prequel set in the world of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. You can check out the complete list of Max’s November additions below!
November 1st
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Another Earth
Big Miracle
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Dirty Harry
Elf
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
He’s Just Not That Into You
Janet Planet (A24)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Addams Family 2
The Extra Man
The Full Monty (1997)
The Hangover
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Other Side of the Door
The Polar Express
Unforgiven
Unstoppable
November 2nd
Cleats & Convos, Episode 104
November 3rd
Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)
Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)
November 4th
Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 5th
Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 6th
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204
Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)
November 7th
Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)
November 8th
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 9th
Cleats & Convos, Episode 106
Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)
November 10th
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
November 11th
Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7
November 12th
Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)
TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)
November 13th
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)
Call Me Ted
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)
November 14th
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log
Calcifer Yule Log
Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)
Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)
Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)
November 15th
Casi el Paraíso
The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)
November 16th
Cleats & Convos, Episode 107
November 17th
Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)
First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)
November 18th
Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)
November 19th
Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)
November 20th
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205
Surveilled (HBO Original)
November 21st
Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)
November 25th
Get Millie Black (HBO Original)
Novmber 26th
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)
November 27th
Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)
Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)
November 28th
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)
November 29th
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)
November 30th
Cleats & Convos, Episode 108