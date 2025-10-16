What’s Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (October 17th)

As we cross into the second half of October, another wonderful fall weekend is upon us, bringing with it an array of new movies and TV shows to check out. Most of the major streaming services out there have new additions coming over the course of the weekend, including a theatrically released revenge-thriller hitting Prime Video, the return of a Netflix favorite, and a Marvel team-up that kids have been waiting for.

Thursday unofficially kicked the weekend off with a few big additions on Netflix. The most prominent of the bunch is acclaimed series The Diplomat, which returned with its entire third season.

On Friday, Disney+ is getting in on the action with a highly anticipated Marvel crossover, bringing the worlds of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends together for a team-up event that includes several beloved Avengers. One day later, Prime Video will be adding the sci-fi/horror mashup Companion to its lineup, giving it one of the most exciting movies of 2025.

You can check out the full weekend streaming calendar below!

Thursday, October 16th

NETFLIX

The A-Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Romantics Anonymous (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Starting 5: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORT SERIES

The Time That Remains (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14

The Cabin in the Woods

PEACOCK

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)

Ghosts (season 5 premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

Culpa Nuestra (2025)

Dracula Untold

Friday, October 17th

NETFLIX

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

27 Nights (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Good News (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

The Perfect Neighbor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

She Walks in Darkness (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Twits — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere

HBO MAX

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)

Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, Season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1

Light of My Lion, Season 1

Love is for the Dogs, Season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1

Please Die My Beloved, Season 1

The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, Season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1

Vivant, Season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

HULU

40 Acres

What Happens Later

PARAMOUNT+

Fire Country (season 4 premiere)

Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)

Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (2025)

The Chosen Adventures (2025)

Saturday, October 18th

NETFLIX

Don’t Say a Word

DISNEY+

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

HULU

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6

PARAMOUNT+

Fifty Shades of Black

PRIME VIDEO

Companion (2025)

Sunday, October 19th

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

PARAMOUNT+

Tracker (season 3 premiere)

The Road (season 1 premiere)