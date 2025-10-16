What’s Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (October 17th)

As we cross into the second half of October, another wonderful fall weekend is upon us, bringing with it an array of new movies and TV shows to check out. Most of the major streaming services out there have new additions coming over the course of the weekend, including a theatrically released revenge-thriller hitting Prime Video, the return of a Netflix favorite, and a Marvel team-up that kids have been waiting for.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Thursday unofficially kicked the weekend off with a few big additions on Netflix. The most prominent of the bunch is acclaimed series The Diplomat, which returned with its entire third season.
On Friday, Disney+ is getting in on the action with a highly anticipated Marvel crossover, bringing the worlds of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends together for a team-up event that includes several beloved Avengers. One day later, Prime Video will be adding the sci-fi/horror mashup Companion to its lineup, giving it one of the most exciting movies of 2025.
You can check out the full weekend streaming calendar below!
Thursday, October 16th
NETFLIX
The A-Team
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Diplomat: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Romantics Anonymous (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Starting 5: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORT SERIES
The Time That Remains (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14
The Cabin in the Woods
PEACOCK
The Cabin In The Woods
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)
Ghosts (season 5 premiere)
PRIME VIDEO
Culpa Nuestra (2025)
Dracula Untold
Friday, October 17th
NETFLIX
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
27 Nights (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
Good News (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
The Perfect Neighbor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
She Walks in Darkness (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Twits — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere
HBO MAX
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)
Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Ignite, Season 1
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
Light of My Lion, Season 1
Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1
Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
True Beauty, Season 1
Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1
Vivant, Season 1
Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
HULU
40 Acres
What Happens Later
PARAMOUNT+
Fire Country (season 4 premiere)
Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)
Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)
PRIME VIDEO
Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (2025)
The Chosen Adventures (2025)
Saturday, October 18th
NETFLIX
Don’t Say a Word
DISNEY+
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
HULU
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6
PARAMOUNT+
Fifty Shades of Black
PRIME VIDEO
Companion (2025)
Sunday, October 19th
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Tracker (season 3 premiere)
The Road (season 1 premiere)