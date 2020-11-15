Nickelodeon Celebrates Rugrats Chocolate Pudding Episode

Nickelodeon had a little fun with Rugrats fans and that chocolate pudding meme. Their account pointed out that it’s been 27 years since “Angelica Breaks A Leg” aired. That episode sees the babies’ tormentor out of commission and being taken care of by Tommy’s parents. Angelica asks Stu for chocolate pudding at 4 am and he complies for his niece. DiDi asks her husband what he’s doing and the inventor replies, “I’ve lost control of my life.” It’s a definite riot and became a meme near the tail end of the last decade. Needless to say, the now older audience that loved the show as kids now has a more profound understanding and appreciation for what Stu is going through in that moment. (Some of them might even admit that they resonate with his primal scream when Angelica refuses the desert after all that hard work.)

It's been 27 years since the chocolate pudding incident. pic.twitter.com/FSzy28HK7v — NickRewind (@NickRewind) November 14, 2020

A couple of years ago, the network actually ordered a relaunch of the show. Millennial response to the announcement was mixed, but those 26-episodes are still coming at some point. If that weren’t strange enough, there are also plans for a CGI movie down the line as well. Fans always seemed to enjoy that era of Nickelodeon. The proof is in the pudding as Nick Rewind is popular enough to have its own corner of streaming services just playing reruns of 90s cartoons.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon said in 2018. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

