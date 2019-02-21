‘Rugrats’ Footwear And Apparel Collection Launches At Champs Sports

The Rugrats are getting their very own footwear thanks to FILA and Champ Sports, and now you can get your very first look at the new line. UPDATE: The collection is available now!

FILA announced the line alongside a new episode of Illustrated, which focuses on the Reptar themed shoe that utilizes the FILA Ray Tracer x as its foundation. The shoe features a bold red paint job with accents of bright green throughout, as well as the Rugrats logo on the back, and you can check out the new shoes in the video above (via PRNewsWire).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At Champs Sports we are constantly looking for new ways to tap into youth culture, through disruptive and innovative concepts,” said Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Champs Sports. “With this exclusive FILA x Rugrats Collection, we are not only allowing devoted fans to celebrate one of the all-time greatest cartoons, but we’re collaborating with FILA, a brand that has had one of the greatest resurgences of late in fashion. Champs Sports and our partners at FILA and Nickelodeon are excited to bring these well-known characters to life for a new generation, ahead of their big-screen premiere.”

The line also features two other styles, including the FILA Disruptor 2, which boasts a white, navy, and red palette and Rugrats tape on the shoe. There’s also the FILA Original Fitness Tape x, which features a navy design and features printed taping and images of the Rugrats themselves. You can also get dual colored laces as well as Rugrat-themed hits, sock liners, tees, and hoodies with the Fila Rugrats logo, including one that features Chuckie wearing some FILA footwear himself.

“When Rugrats launched in 1991 the series was an instant hit with audiences and became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and blockbuster films,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Global Collaborations and Softlines, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. “Today, fans still have a connection to these characters and seeing Tommy, Chuckie and Angelica on FILA’s classic designs will be a treat for those who grew up with the series.”

“Together with Nickelodeon and Champs Sports, we have designed something special to celebrate this iconic series,” said Louis W. Colon III, Vice President of Heritage & Trend at FILA North America. “We are always looking to create opportunities where consumers can interact with the brand through unique storytelling. With this limited-edition collection of footwear and apparel, we have incorporated the Rugrats characters into FILA silhouettes in a way that is fun and fresh.”

You can buy the FILA x Rugrats line for yourself when it becomes available at Champs Sports stores on February 22nd.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!