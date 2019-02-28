Nickelodeon Delays ‘Rugrats’ Movie

If you’ve been looking forward to the in-development Rugrats movie, it looks like you’re going to have to wait a little longer than originally expected to see it hit the big screen.

According to Exhibitor Relations, Paramount is pushing the film’s release date back from November 13, 2020 to January 29, 2021.

Last July, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced that the seminal ’90s Nicktoons series would be getting not a 26-episode relaunch as well as a big screen, CGI-animated-slash-live-action film, something that Paramount Players president Brian Robbins said would allow the iconic series to be shared with a new generation.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” Robbins said.

The series and film will see the fan-favorite original characters Tommy Pickles, Chucky Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael and twins Phil and Lil DeVille — as well as the beloved dinosaur Reptar — return along with new characters.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

The film take on the series, coming from Paramount Pictures, will be the fourth big screen Rugrats film and the first to feature live-action in any form. Script for that film is being written by David Goodman. No reason was given for the film’s release delay, though in the grand scheme of things it’s not a terribly long one.

The new Rugrats movie is now expected to be released in theaters January 29, 2021.

