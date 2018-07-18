Nickelodeon Orders New ‘Rugrats’ Episodes and Movie

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced Monday a 26-episode relaunch of seminal ’90s Nicktoons series Rugrats and an accompanying big screen CGI-animated-slash-live-action movie.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” said Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players, the new film division launched to develop projects inspired by properties from Viacom cable channels.

Fan-favorite original babies Tommy Pickles, Chucky Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille — even green-skinned dinosaur Reptar — are returning alongside a new group of yet-to-be unveiled characters.

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain will serve as executive producers on the Rugrats revival.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Nickelodeon has yet to announce a return date for the reboot.

Paramount Pictures will debut the fourth big screen Rugrats movie — the first to feature live-action — in theaters November 13, 2020 from a script by David Goodman.

Rugrats is the latest beloved Nick Toons property to be revived in recent times: Nickelodeon previously announced the return of Blue’s Clues after it resurrected Hey Arnold! in a 2017 special. Nick will next tackle relaunch specials for Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim.