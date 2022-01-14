Nickelodeon’s Warped! Debuts Wild New Salad Dressing Clip (Exclusive)

Fans will soon meet the delightful crew of Milo, Ruby, Darby, and Hurley in Nickelodeon’s new series Warped!, and we’ve got an exclusive clip right here! Milo, who is the go-to guy at the shop, has his perfect world thrown into chaos when his boss hires a new employee named Ruby, though they end up collaborating on their dream graphic novel. Things get wild along the way of course, as you can see in the new clip above, which has the crew trying to get Ruby’s boot off with a bucket of salad dressing, Gotta give the Hurley credit for originality, and you can watch the hijinks ensue in the video above! Fans can watch the series premiere of Warped! on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 PM (ET/PT).

Warped! is created, written and executive produced by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) with Kevin Kay (All That, Lip Sync Battle Shorties) serving as executive producer. Jeny Quine (Cousins For Life, The Thundermans) also serves as executive producer. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, All That, Punky Brewster). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Bryan Schwartz serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Warped!.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official description for Warped! below.

“In Warped!, Milo (Anton Starkman), the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic book shop, Warped!, finds his world disrupted when his boss hires a new employee. With the quirky and excitable Ruby (Kate Godfrey) now on the payroll, the two form an unlikely alliance to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Joining them in their adventures are Darby (Ariana Molkara), a smart and fashion-forward friend who is always there to lend a hand, and Hurley (Christopher Martinez), a neighboring pizza shop employee who spends his time coming up with brilliant culinary creations.”

Warped! premieres on Nickelodeon Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

