Nickelodeon Reveals Warped! Premiere Date and Trailer (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon is bringing some superhero and comic book magic to the network with its latest comedy series Warped!, and we’ve got all the exclusive details on the big premiere! Warped! follows a comic store employee named Milo, who is the go-to guy at the shop, but his perfect world is thrown into chaos when his boss hires a new employee named Ruby. Throw in all sorts of other quirky characters and hijinks and you’ve got the makings of Nick’s next entertaining series, and you can get your exclusive first look at the new premiere trailer in the video above! Fans can watch the series premiere of Warped! on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 PM (ET/PT).

As you can see in the trailer, Milo is pretty thrown when Ruby first comes in, as he doesn’t think the store needs another employee. The boss thinks otherwise though, and Milo and Ruby don’t really get off to the best start. As the series moves on though they seem to find common ground and it even seems like they eventually become friends and colleagues, as they start to work on a graphic novel project together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, we also see some of the other characters coming into the shop, and while there might not be any green slime just yet, there are plenty of other things being thrown in the footage, including what looks to be electricity. Hope Milo’s okay after that one because it looked painful.

Warped! is created, written and executive produced by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) with Kevin Kay (All That, Lip Sync Battle Shorties) serving as executive producer. Jeny Quine (Cousins For Life, The Thundermans) also serves as executive producer. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, All That, Punky Brewster). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Bryan Schwartz serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Warped!.

You can find the official description for Warped! below, and you can find more images of the show above.

“In Warped!, Milo (Anton Starkman), the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic book shop, Warped!, finds his world disrupted when his boss hires a new employee. With the quirky and excitable Ruby (Kate Godfrey) now on the payroll, the two form an unlikely alliance to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Joining them in their adventures are Darby (Ariana Molkara), a smart and fashion-forward friend who is always there to lend a hand, and Hurley (Christopher Martinez), a neighboring pizza shop employee who spends his time coming up with brilliant culinary creations.”

Warped! premieres on Nickelodeon Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

Are you excited for Warped!? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things nickelodeon with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!