Netflix's Buzziest New Series Delivers Record Debut Weekend

Netflix has a new hit on its hands. The Night Agent, a new series from The Shield's Shawn Ryan, debuted on Netflix this past weekend and has been making major waves with subscribers. The series has been at the top of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list every day since its debut, and the newly released streaming numbers from the streamer reveal just how big of a hit The Night Agent has actually been.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the viewership totals for the week of March 20-26, and The Night Agent topped the charts despite the series premiering halfway through that week. During that span, The Night Agent was viewed for 168.71 million hours, more than tripling the viewership for second-place finisher Shadow and Bone, which was in its second week.

The Night Agent's massive debut weekend is a record opening for Netflix. The series delivered the third-biggest opening week for any Season 1 TV series. There's a good chance The Night Agent continues this pace and becomes one of the Netflix's next big TV sensations.

Who Stars in Netflix's The Night Agent?

Here's the main cast of Netflix's The Night Agent, along with a description of each of their characters: