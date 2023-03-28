Netflix's Buzziest New Series Delivers Record Debut Weekend
Netflix has a new hit on its hands. The Night Agent, a new series from The Shield's Shawn Ryan, debuted on Netflix this past weekend and has been making major waves with subscribers. The series has been at the top of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list every day since its debut, and the newly released streaming numbers from the streamer reveal just how big of a hit The Night Agent has actually been.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the viewership totals for the week of March 20-26, and The Night Agent topped the charts despite the series premiering halfway through that week. During that span, The Night Agent was viewed for 168.71 million hours, more than tripling the viewership for second-place finisher Shadow and Bone, which was in its second week.
The Night Agent's massive debut weekend is a record opening for Netflix. The series delivered the third-biggest opening week for any Season 1 TV series. There's a good chance The Night Agent continues this pace and becomes one of the Netflix's next big TV sensations.
Who Stars in Netflix's The Night Agent?
Here's the main cast of Netflix's The Night Agent, along with a description of each of their characters:
- Gabriel Basso plays PETER SUTHERLAND, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin, Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.
- Luciane Buchanan plays ROSE LARKIN, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle's house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.
- Hong Chau (The Whale, Watchmen) plays DIANE FARR, the President's powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender.
- Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale) plays MADDIE REDFIELD, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow.
- Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent, Black Mirror) plays CHELSEA ARRINGTON, the hardworking head of the Vice President's daughter's security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.
- Eve Harlow (NeXT, The 100) plays ELLEN, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost.
- Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Father of the Bride 2) plays BEN ALMORA, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.
- Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless) plays DALE, Ellen's partner -- in violence and in love.
- DB Woodside (Lucifer, 24) plays ERIK MONKS, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves.