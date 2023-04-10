The Night Agent Finally Dethroned by New Series on Netflix Top 10
Ever since its release last month, The Night Agent has been nothing short of a force for Netflix. The original thriller series is already well on its way to becoming one of the most-watched debut seasons in Netflix history, and it has commanded the top spot in the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list every dat since. This week, however, that changed. A new series has come along and finally knocked The Night Agent off its throne.
The show in question is Beef, a series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people who get into a spiraling war after a traffic incident. Debuting to rave reviews, Beef has already established itself as a hit amongst both critics and fans.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Beef in the number one spot, with The Night Agent relegated to number two.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."
2. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
3. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
4. Transatlantic
"Two Americans and their allies from a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII."
5. Hoarders
"This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives."
6. Hatfields & McCoys
"Two close friends return to their neighboring after the Civil War, but building tensions and resentments soon explode into desperate warfare."
7. Unstable
"A biotech genius tries to bounce back from the depths of grief with help from his son, who works to escape his dad's shadow and save the family business."
8. Designated Survivor
"America's fate rests in the hands of a low-level official after an attack on Washington decimates the government in this gripping political thriller."
9. Shadow & Bone
"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her wartorn world."
10. Surviving R. Kelly Part III
"The final installment of this docuseries examines R. Kelly's federal trial in New York as survivors share chilling accounts of abuse on the stand."