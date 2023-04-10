The Night Agent Finally Dethroned by New Series on Netflix Top 10

Ever since its release last month, The Night Agent has been nothing short of a force for Netflix. The original thriller series is already well on its way to becoming one of the most-watched debut seasons in Netflix history, and it has commanded the top spot in the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list every dat since. This week, however, that changed. A new series has come along and finally knocked The Night Agent off its throne.

The show in question is Beef, a series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people who get into a spiraling war after a traffic incident. Debuting to rave reviews, Beef has already established itself as a hit amongst both critics and fans.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Beef in the number one spot, with The Night Agent relegated to number two.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!