Night Court: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From "Just the Fax, Dan"

Warner Bros. Television and NBC have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's episode of Night Court, titles "Just the Fax, Dan." In the clip, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) explains to Abby (Melissa Rauch) that she is not only not cool, but that she might need to figure out how "chill pills" work altogether. The episode is set to air tonight, and guest stars Mike & Molly and Reign of the Supermen star Nyambi Nyambi.

In tonight's episode, when a cybercriminal hacks the courthouse server, the crew has to figure out who's behind it before all their secrets are revealed; Gurgs welcomes Wyatt, the new clerk, by immediately identifying him as their prime suspect.

You can see the clip above, and the official synopsis for the series below. Night Court airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia, the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a steppingstone on her way to bigger things. Neil is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), "Night Court" is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette serves as a producer.

Night Court is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.