‘Once Upon a Time’ Adds ‘Runaways’ Star as Zelena’s Fiancé

ABC has finally found a face for the Wicked Witch’s one true love!

According to EW, Runaways star Kip Pardue has been added to the Once Upon a Time cast as the fiancé of Zelena’s cursed alter-ego Kelly.

If you recall, back in the winter finale of Season 7, Regina (Lana Parrilla) went to find Zelena (Rebecca Mader) in San Francisco. Since the curse, Zelena has been in the city teaching spin classes and going by the name Kelly. When Regina tried to convince Kelly to come back with her, she hesitated to leave because she was engaged.

The fiancé, whose name is Chad, will debut in the 150th episode of the series later this spring. The character is described as “a clever, romantic guy who’s no stranger to grand gestures. He keeps a cool head and maintains high levels of patience and compassion, even when it seems like his world may be turned upside down.”

While Chad seems like a stand-up guy, the last time a character got engaged to someone from the real world it didn’t go so well. A few years back, Emma was engaged to a man while living in New York, removed from the magic of the curse. However, it was soon revealed that he was one of the Wicked Witch’s henchmen, who was put in place to keep tabs on Emma.

Pardue recently starred in the first season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, but you’ll probably recognize him instead from a role back in the year 2000. The actor portrayed quarterback Ronnie “Sunshine” Bass in Disney’s Remember the Titans, alongside Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris, and Ryan Hurst.

Once Upon a Time will return with new episodes on Friday, March 2 at 8pm ET on ABC. Episode 150, which will feature Chad’s debut, is being directed by series star Lana Parrilla.