One of 2025’s Best Horror Series Is Finally Headed to Netflix (And Season 2 Could Still Happen)

The past few years have been seriously great for the horror genre, especially when it comes to television series. Shows like Midnight Mass, Yellowjackets, The Fall of the House of Usher, From, and even Interview With the Vampire have offered viewers genuinely high-quality horror standouts on the small screen. But even with some major releases getting significant attention, there have also been some equally great series that have flown a bit under the radar just waiting for a chance to be discovered on streaming. Fortunately for one underrated 2025 series, that time is now as it arrives on Netflix in just a few days — and it’s arrival could signal new hope for a second season.

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Hitting Netflix on August 24th is the first season of Revival. The series, based on the best-selling Image Comics series of the same name by Tim Seeley and Mike Noron, ran for one season on Syfy in 2025. The series stars Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano as Deputy Dana Cypress who finds herself investigating a murder mystery with a twist: the rural town of Wausau, Wisconsin suddenly has found itself experiencing the sudden resurrection of the recently deceased and everyone — both the living and the newly come back from the dead — is a suspect in the murder mystery. The show was a hit with critics but flew under the radar with viewers. However, it’s arrival on Netflix might give the series a second life.

Series Showrunner Aaron B. Koontz Hopeful Netflix Success Could Lead to Season 2

While Revival got just the one season on Syfy, that doesn’t necessarily mean that was the end of the road. We’ve seen in the past that if a series ends up being popular enough on streaming, it can sometimes get a second crack at things and that’s something that Revival showrunner Aaron B. Koontz is hopeful for. Koontz recently told What’s on Netflix that he feels like there is more story to tell for Revival and while the series does have a satisfying ending with Season 1, the Netflix opportunity could be important.

“I will say everything that we’re doing has meaning, it’s very laid out. We’re so excited about the Netflix opportunity, because that is what we picture: we pictured the binging,” Koontz said. “The reason why we don’t have a season two right now is because, on Syfy, nobody watches cable and they have to wait week to week here in the States. But on Peacock, it did well. So, now if Netflix likes this and it does well, we could make a season with Netflix.”

He added, “They’re excited about it. You never know what’s going to land or not on Netflix. It’s so hit or miss. I’m excited to see what happens. And regardless, a new audience is there. We have crazy ideas that are so fun that build off this that I promise going in directions people do not expect. It would be an honor to get do more. But we’ll see.”

The idea of Netflix saving previously cancelled shows isn’t new. Lucifer might be the most famous example, with Netflix picking it up for three additional seasons following the Fox cancellation. Manifest is another series that was saved by the streamer after NBC cancelled it. It’s not exactly a common practice per se, but it is one with precedent so it will be interesting to see if Revival proves popular enough once it hits Netflix to get a little resurrection of its own.

Revival debuts on Netflix August 24th.