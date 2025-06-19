First Episode of SYFY’s New Image Comics Adaptation Is Streaming Free (& You Should Watch)

The first episodes of Syfy’s new supernatural horror series Revival is available to watch for free on the network’s YouTube channel, its streaming app, and its website, making it easy for new fans to dive in and get hooked. The show is an adaptation of the Image Comics series by the same name, written by Tim Seeley with art by Mike Norton. The noir-style story is about a small town in Wisconsin where all the deceased people in the area are spontaneously reanimated. In the midst of this, a murder takes place and the investigation is all the more difficult with new suspects to account for. Fans have a chance to try the show out for themselves for free, whether they have a cable subscription or not.

Revival just premiered last Thursday on Syfy, and it immediately became available to stream for free. This is an increasingly popular strategy for new shows, as streamers and cable outlets cast wide nets in the hopes of finding their audiences. In this case, comic book fans will definitely want to get onboard from the start. Many have already been anticipating this adaptation, but whether you’ve read the comics or not, this will be a wild ride.

REVIVAL — “Keeping Up Appearances” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress, Romy Weltman as Martha Em Cypress — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

The 47-minute pilot episode introduces our main cast, Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano), Martha “Em” Cypress (Romy Weltman), Wayne Cypress (David James Elliott), and Ibrahim Ramin (Andy McQueen), along with the premise that will drive this story forward. Dana is the local police officer investigating the murder of her sister, Em, as the rest of their community grapples with the implications of “revival day.”

Seeley and Norton’s comic debuted in July of 2012, and ran for 47 issues before concluding in February of 2017. The series was praised for making the zombie genre feel fresh in a time when it was often overcrowded, and for maintaining flexibility in a story with a set end point. Plans to adapt the series to the screen began as early as 2012, so this series has been in the making for a long time.

Those hoping to keep up with the series from here won’t have too much trouble, even if future episodes aren’t added to YouTube for free. In the U.S., the show will stream week-to-week on Peacock, according to Image Comics. There will be ten episodes in this season, airing every Thursday night.

While the show hasn’t reached a wide audience yet, those that have seen it have generally liked Revival. It has a 93% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with only one out of 14 reviews counted as “rotten.” User-submitted reviews are positive as well, with many commenters saying they hope the show finds enough viewers to last. That should be easy with the first episode streaming for free. Revival continues on Thursday, June 19th on Syfy and Peacock.