One of HBO Max’s Best Show Is Back With New Episodes Tonight (But There’s Bad News for Fans)

If you’re looking for good TV, HBO Max is still the best of the best. The streamer has a deep catalog of high-quality originals from HBO and HBO Max, including since-ended hits like The Wire and Game of Thrones to recent hits such as The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. As the streamer continues to stock new titles this April, it is about to bring back one of its best shows ever for a new season, but it’s not all good news for fans.

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The tumultuous journey of Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels is coming to an end. Hacks Season 5 kicks off on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on April 9th. Unfortunately, the new episodes mark the iconic dark comedy’s final season, with new episodes releasing weekly leading into the series finale on May 28th. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks premiered back in 2021 and stars Jean Smart as a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian struggling to maintain relevance and Hannah Einbinder as an entitled, outcast young comedy writer. The show explores their complex mentorship and evolving partnership as they navigate generational differences, clashing egos, and the brutal realities of the comedy industry.

Hacks Is One of the Greatest HBO Shows Ever

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It’s not a stretch to declare Hacks one of the greatest HBO Max shows. The series has consistently delivered sharp writing, complex character dynamics, and stellar performances throughout its run, resulting in two 100%-rated seasons on Rotten Tomatoes and two 98% seasons, and it’s going out with a bang. Hacks Season 5 will debut with another 100% critic score for the show, making its cumulative Tomaotmeter rating a near-perfect 99% and cementing the series’ status as HBO’s highest-rated show for that number of seasons. Hacks even outperforms other iconic HBO titles like Barry, Succession, The Wire, Veep, and The Sopranos.

Hacks Season 5 has been described by Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com as “practically flawless,” while Collider’s Emily Bernard said the final season “knocks it out of the park in practically every way,” guaranteeing that fans won’t be left disappointed when the end credits roll a final time. The series ends on a high note, cementing its legacy as one of the best comedies of the 21st century as it continues to build on the evolving relationship of its leads, who have moved past the animosity of earlier seasons to become supportive friends, resulting in a final batch of episodes that sticks the landing.

What’s New on HBO Max?

As fans wait for the Hacks Season 5 premiere and new episodes after that, HBO Max is supplying plenty of other titles to pass the time. April has already been a great month for streaming on the platform after HBO Max added titles like Practical Magic, The Devil Wears Prada, Twister, and Game Night, as well as most of the Alien franchise and more episodes of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! Season 9.

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