Everything Coming to HBO Max in April 2026

We’re in the home stretch when it comes to March. There’s less than a week left in the month and that means April is in sight. With the new month comes fresh additions to streaming platforms. Now, HBO Max is revealing the movies and television shows coming to the platform with the new month and not only is a hit television show finally returning, but there are a ton of great movies being added as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For movie fans, April 1st is going to be huge — no fooling. Most of the Alien franchise gets added that day, as does The Devil Wears Prada, and The Mummy movies. On the television front, it’s a great month as well. The long-awaited third season of Euphoria debuts on April 12th. Want to see what else is coming to HBO Max next month? Check out the full list below!

April 1st

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)

Westward the Women

Wichita

April 2nd

Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)

April 3rd

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

April 4th

Game Night

April 5th

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)

April 7th

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 9th

Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 10th

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)

April 12th

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)

April 13th

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)

Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)

April 14th

Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)

April 15th

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 16th

One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)

April 17th

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)

April 18th

Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

April 20th

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

April 21th

Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)

No Hard Feelings

April 22nd

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 23rd

Half Man (HBO Original)

April 24th

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery) HGTV

Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

April 25th

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

April 27th

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)

April 28th

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!