Everything Coming to HBO Max in April 2026

We’re in the home stretch when it comes to March. There’s less than a week left in the month and that means April is in sight. With the new month comes fresh additions to streaming platforms. Now, HBO Max is revealing the movies and television shows coming to the platform with the new month and not only is a hit television show finally returning, but there are a ton of great movies being added as well.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For movie fans, April 1st is going to be huge — no fooling. Most of the Alien franchise gets added that day, as does The Devil Wears Prada, and The Mummy movies. On the television front, it’s a great month as well. The long-awaited third season of Euphoria debuts on April 12th. Want to see what else is coming to HBO Max next month? Check out the full list below!
April 1st
A Big Hand for a Little Lady
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
Alien
Alien 3
Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
Alien Resurrection
Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
Alien: Director’s Cut
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Aliens: Director’s Cut
Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Blood on the Moon
Cabin in the Sky
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carson City
Dallas
Deeply, Season 1
Deeply, Season 2
Deeply, Season 3
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Inu-Oh
Man From the Black Hills
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
On Moonlight Bay
Out of the Past
Practical Magic
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Roughshod
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Springfield Rifle
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy and the Beast
The Devil Wears Prada
The Family
The Flame and the Arrow
The Hole in the Ground
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man
The Man Behind the Gun
The Man with a Cloak
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoman
The St. Louis Kid
They Died with Their Boots On
Thunder Over the Plains
Twister
Wagons West
Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)
Westward the Women
Wichita
April 2nd
Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)
Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)
April 3rd
Alien: Romulus
Dream Stage, Season 1
April 4th
Game Night
April 5th
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)
April 7th
Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 9th
Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)
The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 10th
Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
Christy
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)
April 12th
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)
Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)
April 13th
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)
Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)
April 14th
Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)
April 15th
Nanny McPhee Returns
World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 16th
One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)
April 17th
Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)
April 18th
Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)
Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
April 20th
Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
April 21th
Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)
No Hard Feelings
April 22nd
Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 23rd
Half Man (HBO Original)
April 24th
48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery) HGTV
Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)
Marty Supreme (A24)
April 25th
Confessions of a Nazi Spy
The Mouthpiece
Stranger on the Third Floor
April 27th
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)
April 28th
Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!