Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is coming to Only Murders In the Building season three, following his cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the beloved series' season 2 finale. There's no word yet on whether Rudd will be a series regular or just a guest star in the series, which was recently renewed for a third season. The show's second season earned a rare 100% "fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned Emmy nominations for virtually every member of the cast. This is Rudd's second time starring alongside Selena Gomez, following a 2016 Netflix movie titled The Fundamentals of Caring.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety.

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, when the series was renewed for its third season. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Only Murders in the Building centers on the story of three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), who live in the same building in New York City. The trio bond over their love of true crime, but then find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery, and decide to launch a podcast of their own. In the second season, they were publicly implicated in a second murder, making it even more important for the gang to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The second season also introduced Tina Fey as cunning rival podcast host Cinda Canning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Rapaport as Detectives Williams and Kreps, and Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Zainab Jah, and Russell G. Jones as fellow Arconia tenants.

You can stream the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building now on Hulu.