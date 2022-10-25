Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.

Williams is just the latest casting news for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. It was announced back in August that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had been cast in the series for Season 3 following his cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the Season 2 finale.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety.

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

Only Murders in the Building centers on the story of three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), who live in the same building in New York City. The trio bond over their love of true crime, but then find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery and decide to launch a podcast of their own. In the second season, they were publicly implicated in a second murder, making it even more important for the gang to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The second season also introduced Tina Fey as cunning rival podcast host Cinda Canning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Rapaport as Detectives Williams and Kreps, and Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Zainab Jah, and Russell G. Jones as fellow Arconia tenants.

You can stream the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building now on Hulu.