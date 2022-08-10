Steve Martin Thinks Only Murders in the Building Will Be His Final Role

Comedian Steve Martin has undeniably left his mark on pop culture in countless ways, earning critical acclaim and financial success across a variety of mediums, though the actor himself recently revealed that the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building will likely end up being his final role. With the streaming series already renewed for Season 3, fans shouldn't expect to be saying goodbye to Martin quite yet, as he merely pointed out that he doesn't see himself actively seeking out new opportunities and likely not getting roped into doing any cameo appearances in other projects. Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building debuts new episodes on Tuesdays.

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin shared with The Hollywood Reporter about his live show with costar Martin Short. "There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

With Martin having created Only Murders in the Building with John Hoffman and offering him the opportunity to collaborate with Short, it's hard to imagine a more creatively fulfilling or freeing experience for a TV series, though given the lengths of time Martin has taken between major projects, we likely can't rule out a change of heart entirely. Additionally, despite admitting he doesn't see himself seeking out movie or TV roles, he's already proven just how diverse a talent he is, so he could have other projects that he develops further down the line.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

The series also stars Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael Rapaport.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Tuesdays on Hulu. Stay tuned for details on Martin's future projects.

