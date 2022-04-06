Orphan Black Sequel Series Officially Moving Forward at AMC

The Orphan Black franchise is officially set to be making a return, as AMC is moving forward on the sequel series Orphan Black: Echoes, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The original series starred Tatiana Maslany in a breakout performance, earning her multiple Emmy nominations before an ultimate win, with that series focusing on a woman who discovered she’s one of many experimental clones. The original series has earned multiple follow-up adventures in the form of audio dramas, with this new series set to continue to explore this world, and it’s currently unknown if Maslany will have any involvement in the project. AMC is expected to debut the project in 2023.

AMC notes that the series will be “a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.” The Hollywood Reporter points out that Echoes “will follow a group of women who work their way into each other’s lives unravel the mystery of their identity and uncover a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

The project was first announced back in 2019. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. “We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club.”

FIshko added, “I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett, and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story.”

While Maslany’s commitments to She-Hulk and the Marvel Cinematic Universe would make it seem unlikely that she’ll have any substantial part in the series, her passion for the project leaves it hard to rule out any sort of return.

“Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting,” said Fawcett. “For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them.”

Boat Rocker Media co-executive chairmen and Boat Rocker Studios co-chairmen David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg continued, “We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride. We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly re-enter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap.”

