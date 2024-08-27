Orphan Black: Echoes Showrunner Explains Why Tatiana Maslany Didn’t Cameo in Season 1

The first season of Orphan Black: Echoes came to a close on Sunday, after ten episodes that challenged fans’ expectations. The series, which is set decades after the events of the BBC America series Orphan Black, largely presented a new cloning conspiracy, but with some interesting connections to its flagship show. While the first season of Echoes does include appearances from Orphan Black fan-favorites Felix Dawkins (Jordan Gavaris) and Delphine Cormier (Evelyne Brochu), and references to Leda clones like Sarah Manning and Cosima Niehaus, Tatiana Maslany does not appear in any of her many roles. But as a new interview with Orphan Black: Echoes showrunner Anna Fishko reveals, there was an attempt to bring Maslany into the fold of the spinoff. In a recent interview with TVLine, Fishko confirmed that Maslany was approached to reprise her role as one of the Leda clones in Echoes‘ first season, but scheduling conflicts caused by the actress starring in AMC’s now-scrapped adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire prevented her from appearing.

“Yeah, she was,” Fishko revealed. “We talked about it a lot actually. We had a whole episode set aside for her in the back half of the season, but it just didn’t work out in terms of schedule. Unfortunately she was shooting at exactly the same time we were shooting and we just couldn’t make it work out.”

“We’d still love to have Tatiana come back,” Fishko added. “If we could bring one of the original sister clones back, I think that would be fun and we’d love to do it. So maybe in a second season, the stars would align in terms of scheduling. That would be really great.”

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.

Fishko serves as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Rya Kihlstedt, and Avon Jogia.

The first season of Orphan Black: Echoes is available to stream exclusively on AMC+.