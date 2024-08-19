Orphan Black: Echoes: Another Major Character Returns From the Original Series

We’re nearing the end of the first season of Orphan Black: Echoes, the brand-new spinoff of BBC America’s beloved series Orphan Black. Echoes has played right into the overarching themes and mysteries of its flagship series in a new way, while also folding in pieces of lore from the original show. After Felix Dawkins (Jordan Gavaris) returned earlier in Echoes‘ first season, another beloved Orphan Black character has reentered the fold — one with a unique tie to the past of the now-adult Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes). Spoilers for Episode 9 of Orphan Black: Echoes below! Only look if you want to know! Early in the episode, audiences are reintroduced to Delphine Cormier (Evelyne Brochu), who has traveled to Boston after learning of Kira’s recent controversy with human printing. While Delphine is happy to be seeing her niece again, she also conveys that her wife, scientist and Leda clone Cosima Niehaus (Tatiana Maslany), is back at home and unhappy to learn that Kira has been doing her own human cloning. Still, across the episode, Delphine helps Kira and the new “Clone Club” get information to navigate their situation with shady tech billionaire Paul Darros (James Hiroyuki Liao), even going undercover in a way that is reminiscent of some of Orphan Black’s hijinks.

“It was so sweet,” showrunner Anna Fishko told TVInsider in a recent interview. “And I think it was this nice experience of having this older woman in your life who’s sort of been there and seen it all, who can listen to the things that you’ve done and understand them without judgment, who’s there for you, even though you feel like you’ve done something terrible. The fact that Delphine could really be there and still be supportive and still love her and try and help her I think felt very meaningful to Kira in that moment where she’s really kind of judging herself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Rya Kihlstedt, and Avon Jogia.

“I think as the show goes, as you hit [Episode] 5 and 6 and you build through, the clone aspect comes forefront by the time you get to the end,” Kihlstedt told ComicBook in a recent interview. “Suddenly, you have three of us and you realize there had been a fourth. There’s original Eleanor, and then new Eleanor. You have no idea who else is out there, how many other versions of Eleanor that actually Kira didn’t build. I think it’s fascinating. I think there’s something about the part of our world, of connective tissue between people. Whether you’ve met, whether you haven’t met, that I think the clone idea picks up on, in a more actual DNA-linked way. But in some ways, the part of it that I love the idea that there’s somebody around the world who maybe you will never meet, never cross, and you have the same build, the same makeup, in our crazy big, small world in life. I think the clone part of it is absolutely fascinating.”

New episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes air Sundays at 10/9c on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+.