Orphan Black: Echoes Showrunner Teases SPOILER’s Connection to Season 1 Events

Orphan Black: Echoes is nearly done with its first season, jumping decades ahead into the universe of the beloved science fiction series Orphan Black. Even though Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is confirmed to not appear in Season 1 of Echoes, the events of the spinoff series have implied that some of the Leda clones have found out about Kira Manning’s (Keeley Hawes) cloning experiments, with Delphine Cormier (Evelyne Brochu) mentioning that Cosima Niehaus is unhappy with her niece over it. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Orphan Black: Echoes creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Anna Fishko addressed whether or not Kira’s mom, Leda clone and current humanitarian Sarah Manning, is aware of what her daughter is doing.

“I think we do think that Sarah probably has heard in the sense that we imagine them all to be somewhat in contact,” Fishko explained. “So I think we probably do imagine that Sarah at that point has heard—though Cosima would keep her confidence if she asked her to. But yes, I think we did imagine when we were originally talking about it that Sarah probably had heard.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Rya Kihlstedt, and Avon Jogia.

“I think as the show goes, as you hit [Episode] 5 and 6 and you build through, the clone aspect comes forefront by the time you get to the end,” Kihlstedt told ComicBook in a recent interview. “Suddenly, you have three of us and you realize there had been a fourth. There’s original Eleanor, and then new Eleanor. You have no idea who else is out there, how many other versions of Eleanor that actually Kira didn’t build. I think it’s fascinating. I think there’s something about the part of our world, of connective tissue between people. Whether you’ve met, whether you haven’t met, that I think the clone idea picks up on, in a more actual DNA-linked way. But in some ways, the part of it that I love the idea that there’s somebody around the world who maybe you will never meet, never cross, and you have the same build, the same makeup, in our crazy big, small world in life. I think the clone part of it is absolutely fascinating.”

New episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes air Sundays at 10/9c on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+.