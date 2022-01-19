Our Flag Means Death: HBO Max Releases First Trailer for Taika Waititi Pirate Series

The adventures from the high seas are making their way to HBO Max this spring. From executive producer Taika Waititi comes an all-new TV series called Our Flag Means Death, a comedy about a group of pirates led by a man who doesn’t exactly live a pirate’s lifestyle. The series is making its premiere on HBO Max this March, but the streamer offered up the first footage this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, HBO Max released the first teaser trailer for Our Flag Means Death, setting up the story and introducing a few of the characters. Star Rhys Darby obviously gets most of the screen time in the new ad, but Waititi gets a small moment of glory in the final shot. In addition to executive producing the series, Waititi is also taking on the role of notorious pirate Blackbeard. You can watch the full teaser trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/YpgAhTP6ElA

Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the adventures of Stede Bonnet, who will be played by Darby. Bonnet is a farmer and child of wealth who goes through a bit of a mid-life crisis. He ends up running from the farm to captain a pirate ship called the Revenge. Of course, Bonnet doesn’t know the first thing about what it means to lead a life of crime on the open seas, so the comedy of the series will likely come from those adjustments. In real history, Bonnet sailed along the Eastern United States captured other sailing vessels.

David Jenkins serves as the showrunner for Our Flag Means Death, executive producing alongside Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halstead. Waititi will also direct the show’s first episode.

“They are like an old married couple in certain ways,” Jenkins told EW, speaking about the relationship between Darby and Waititi. “If a scene isn’t quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There’s a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn’t get if you weren’t using those two friends.”

The cast of Our Flag Means Death also includes Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Nat Faxon, and Ewen Bremner.

Are you excited for this new HBO Max series? Let us know in the comments!