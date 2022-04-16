Hit HBO Max Series Still More In-Demand Than Moon Knight Two Weeks After Finale

Moon Knight is the newest Marvel show to hit Dinsey+, and it’s a big hit with critics and audiences alike. After three episodes, the show stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score. Despite the positive reactions, the show is currently being beaten by an HBO Max show that came to an end last month. Our Flag Means Death is the new pirate comedy from David Jenkins that stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby as two pirates who embark on an unlikely relationship. It was reported by Business Insider earlier this month that the show was the eleventh most in-demand show in the United States and worldwide, and that demand for the show tripled between its series premiere and season finale. Now, Forbes is sharing a Parrot Analytics report that says Our Flag Means Death is the movie “in demand” series two weeks after its finale and is beating Moon Knight even though the Marvel show has surged 64% week over week.

“The way Parrot calculates things this does not necessarily mean that viewership for Our Flag is higher than Moon Knight, as other things are taken into account like social media chatter, where Our Flag is hugely dominant as fans scream to get it renewed for a second season and post fan art all over Twitter and TikTok,” Forbes explains.



Despite Our Flag Means Death’s success, HBO has yet to renew the show for a second season. In fact, showrunner David Jenkins and Waititi recently spoke with Forbes and gave an uncertain update about the show’s future.

“I don’t know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next,” Waititi shared with a laugh.

“It’s a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it,” Jenkins added.” It’s a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It’s so gratifying, even not knowing if you’re renewed, to see that people liked it that much.”

The first (hopefully) season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max, and the first three episodes of Moon Knight are available to watch on Disney+.