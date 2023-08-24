Our Flag Means Death Season 2 First Look Revealed

It's been over a year since Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season by HBO, and fans were starting to wonder if Stede, Blackbeard, and the rest of their favorite queer pirates were ever returning to Max. Today, Vanity Fair shared a first look at the show's highly-anticipated second season, which is finally set to return in October. The outlet interviewed director Fernando Frias who helmed three episodes of Season 2. When asked if fans will be satisfied, Frias teased, "If my life depended on saying whether it's yes or no, I would say yes."

The first new photo from Our Flag Means Death's new season features Matthew Maher as Black Peter, Samba Schuttle as Roach, Rhys Darby as Stede, Samson Kayo as Oluwande, and Kristian Nairn as Wee John. You can also glimpse a new look at Taika Waititi's Blackbeard and series newcomer Minnie Driver, who will be guest-starring as the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny. Ruibo Qian is also joining the cast as "the mysterious merchant Susan." Other returning actors include Vico Ortiz (Jim), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), and Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons). Newcomers to the cast also include Madeleine Sami and Anapela Polataivao. You can check out the photos in Vanity Fair's posts below:

"The viewers will see the scope of their world has expanded based on the fact we're able to get to these amazing locations within a short travel time," executive producer Antoine Douaihy shared. "You will notice a marked difference between the two seasons in terms of the scope and the scale.''

The second season of Our Flag Means Death wrapped production at the end of last year, long before the WGA and SAG strikes. "You've been the most amazing crew I've ever worked with," one actor was heard saying as he wrapped his final scene. Frias told Vanity Fair, adding that wrapping the season was like leaving "a long summer camp." He shared, "It's like a family."

It's "going to be unexpected and surprising, but also very pleasurable and satisfying for those who like the show," executive producer Garrett Basch promised. It "doesn't follow the expected route," Con O'Neill added (Izzy).

"Taika is an extraordinary talent and what's really great about him with his international success is he's remained very committed to New Zealand and very loyal to our industry," Annie Murray, the CEO of the New Zealand Film Commission, shared. "The beauty of filming in New Zealand is that you can find incredible varied locations within a very short driving distance. [And] when you get to those locations you can turn your camera in any direction."

Are you excited for Our Flag Means Death to return? Tell us in the comments!