Our Flag Means Death Star Reveals How They Created Those Epic Title Cards

The first season of Our Flag Means Death came to an end last month, and the HBO comedy is becoming increasingly more popular. According to Business Insider, the show is the eleventh most in-demand show in the United States and worldwide. They also reported that demand for the show tripled between its series premiere and season finale, which likely had something to do with the Internet finding out about the show’s multiple queer relationships. There’s plenty to love about the series from its humor and heart to its excellent cast, and one of the stars just took to Twitter to share neat behind-the-scenes facts about the epic title cards.

“This is how they did the title cards for eps 2 & 5🏴‍☠️ Make up created that prosthetic, with hair, nipples and all. And art department used real seaweed to be washed away by the ocean. Pretty much every title card was painted or carved into. Except the moon☠️,” Samba Schutte (Roach) shared on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

During a recent chat with Screen Rant, showrunner David Jenkins broke down the relationship between Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi’s characters, Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard.

“They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he’s in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a shorthand there that’s really lovely.’ And you don’t always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving,” Jenkins explained.

“The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, ‘You don’t have to come into the scene and kill it, because you’ve got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don’t have to do everything.’ Because they’re just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they’re both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it’s nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven’t gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy.”

The first season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.