Our Flag Means Death Stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby React to Season 2 Renewal

Today was an exciting day for Our Flag Means Death fans as HBO Max finally renewed the pirate comedy for a second season. It’s been over two months since the first season came to an end, and despite being the most in-demand new show for many weeks, there was a lot of concern over the show’s future. Thankfully, the series has been renewed just in time for Pride Month, and its stars, Rhys Darby (Stede Bonnet) and Taika Waititi (Blackbeard), both took to Twitter today to celebrate the news.

“🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️💦💦🍆🍆💦💦 Season 2 is officially setting sail. #OurFlagMeansDeath Very happy to be swashing some buckles once more. Also the emojis are not dirty. Those are merely ocean spray droplets surrounding two innocent fully erect eggplants,” Waititi shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

“Sorry, I was taking a nap after dropping the kids at school. Did we get a second season?” Darby joked on Twitter. “Woo Hoo!!!” he added when sharing HBO’s post. Darby also retweeted some posts from excited fans and tweeted “Pride Month!!! #pridemonth2022 #loveislove” before adding, “What a lovely thing to wake up to!” You can check out some of the posts below:

Before the show’s renewal, Waititi opened up about hoping for a second season. “I don’t know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next,” Waititi shared with a laugh while talking to Forbes.

During a recent chat with Screen Rant, showrunner David Jenkins broke down the relationship between Stede and Blackbeard.

“They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he’s in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a shorthand there that’s really lovely.’ And you don’t always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving,” Jenkins explained.

“The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, ‘You don’t have to come into the scene and kill it, because you’ve got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don’t have to do everything.’ Because they’re just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they’re both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it’s nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven’t gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy.”

The first season of Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on HBO Max.