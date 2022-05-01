Our Flag Means Death Creator Reveals His Plan If HBO Max Doesn't Renew

✖

It's been over a month since Our Flag Means Death's finale hit HBO Max, and fans of the series are eagerly awaiting news of a renewal. Despite the fact that the series has been the most in-demand new show for five straight weeks, creator David Jenkins still has no idea if it will be getting a second season. This is especially frustrating considering the show ended on a huge cliffhanger, and folks are dying to know if Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) will end up together. The showrunner spoke with The Wrap this week about the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, and why that might have to do with the renewal delay. He also revealed on Twitter what he plans to do if the show gets canceled.

"It's hard because of the analytics," Jenkins explained. "And HBO Max. And then, you know, HBO Max has gone through a lot. They've got this huge merger. People get scared for their jobs, rightfully so," he said. "And then their metrics are their own, they don't really share. They don't really share their viewership data even with us. It's pretty unclear what's going to happen."

On Twitter, one fan asked, "Hi @david_jenkins__ if OFMD doesn't get renewed, can you promise to at least let us know how their love story would end? I would be okay with any medium – a comic, a tweet, a full length movie. But I need a cannon ending. #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath." Jenkins replied, "First step would be to see if another streamer would like a hit show that's become a cultural phenomenon. I'm told those are desirable."

Earlier this month, Jenkins and Waititi spoke with Forbes and gave an another uncertain update about the show's future.

"I don't know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next," Waititi shared with a laugh.

"It's a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it," Jenkins added." It's a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It's so gratifying, even not knowing if you're renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

HBO Max, renew Our Flag Means Death already, please!