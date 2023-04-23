Outer Range Star Josh Brolin Teases "Different Direction" For Season 2

One of the most unique shows on television is currently working on its second season, and it's apparently going to be headed in a new direction this time around. Outer Range, the western/sci-fi series starring Josh Brolin, was renewed by Amazon's Prime Video streaming service last year, and the new episodes are in production as we speak. On Saturday, Brolin updated fans on the new Outer Range season.

Brolin took to Instagram with a photo of himself in his birthday suit on set. He teased that he was "prepping for a scene" and that this new installment of the series was changing to fit a "shifting world." You can check out the post below!

"Prepping for a scene for Outer Range Season 2," Brolin wrote in the post. "We are taking things in a different direction now. It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really anything during the show, but rather lunch outside the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you [Brian Bowen Smith] for documenting our most private moments on set."

How Outer Range Compares to Yellowstone

When the first trailers for Outer Range were first released, many TV fans compared it to Yellowstone, given the family dynamic and western elements. Outer Range, however, has incorporated a lot of sci-fi elements, making it a lot different than the Kevin Costner Paramount series.

"Yellowstone was the first – like we were with True Grit – in bringing back the Western, and that's a great thing. If you piggyback on that trend, you feel like you are piggybacking," Brolin told Variety last year. "But if you are coming with something within the genre that's wholly original, then you feel good about it. There's nothing other than horses and cowboy hats and maybe warring families in Outer Range that reminds me of Yellowstone."

"I never want to do anything straightforward," he added. "I find it boring. This felt like a major swing and it had all the room to fail, and I like those odds."