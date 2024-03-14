Outer Range Season 2 Gets Release Date

The wait for the second season of Outer Range is almost over. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced (via TVLine) that the Josh Brolin-starring series will return for Season 2 on Thursday, May 16th. Season 2 of Outer Range is set to be comprised of seven episodes, all of which will drop at the same time on that day. The season will also see Brolin make his directorial debut in the season's penultimate episode.

Outer Range first debuted in 2022 and is a science fiction neo-Western series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots. The series follows Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming ranger fighting for his land and family who discovers a mysterious black void after the arrival of a drifter named Autumn (Poots). At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

In Season 2 of the series, "The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance," reads its official description. "The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts who now face threats on multiple fronts, propelling its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself."

Who Stars in Outer Range?

In addition to Brolin, Season 2 of Outer Range will star Imogen Poots (The Father), Lili Taylor (American Crime), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House) and Will Patton (Yellowstone). Season 2 also sees Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) serve as a new executive producer and showrunner.

How Does Outer Range Compare to Yellowstone?

While Outer Range, like Yellowstone, is a neo-Western following a ranching family as they seek to protect their property from outsiders, the two series are actually quite different, something Brolin has also previously spoken about.

"Yellowstone was the first — like we were with True Grit — in bringing back the Western, and that's a great thing. If you piggyback on that trend, you feel like you are piggybacking," Brolin said. "But if you are coming with something within the genre that's wholly original, then you feel good about it. There's nothing other than horses and cowboy hats and maybe warring families in Outer Range that reminds me of Yellowstone."

He added, "I never want to do anything straightforward. I find it boring. This felt like a major swing and it had all the room to fail, and I like those odds."

Outer Range returns for Season 2 on Prime Video on May 16th.