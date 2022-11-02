Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman Reveals When Season 2 Begins Filming

After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.

We asked Pullman, whose character Rhett Abbott had a big moment in the season finale, when they start shooting, with the actor confirming: "I think we're starting in mid-March next year. So they got the writer's room cooking right now. I'm excited to see where that goes." Considering the first season was released in April of this year on Amazon Prime Video, and production on the new episodes won't start until the spring of next year, the return of Outer Range might not be until the end of 2023, or perhaps even later. Pullman didn't confirm a timeline to us but production on the first season previously took place over many months, and season two could take just as long.

Marvel star Josh Brolin stars in the series, leading a cast that also includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark). It was previously reported that Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage executive producer Charles Murray was brought in to take over as showrunner for series creator Brian Watkins.

Brolin leads the series as Royal Abbott, patriarch of a family caught between personal tragedy, local strife, and a mysterious hole in the ground that suddenly appear. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Other cast member sfor the series include Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).