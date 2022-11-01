Top Gun: Maverick Star Lewis Pullman Has Ideas for Another Sequel

Ever since Top Gun: Maverick commanded the box office for months on end and became the biggest film of the year there's naturally been some talk about the potential for a Top Gun 3. It took decades for this Tom Cruise-starring sequel to get made however so the potential sequel will seemingly come with a wait, but that isn't stopping the people involved in considering the "What if..." of its potential. Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the film's 4K release, star Lewis Pullman (callsign "Bob") opened up to us about what he would like to see in a Top Gun 3 but also why he thinks it may not happen.

"It's a dangerous path to go down because then I'll get my hopes up, you know? And I know how rare it is, like the likelihood of this movie even happening, it's so slim," Pullman revealed. "I mean Tom kept saying this movie is like hitting a bullet with a bullet, like the the amount of precision and accuracy that we have to have to make it a success, it's really like we better buckle down and really put our all into it. He knew that when you're making a sequel, it's a hard concoction of paying respects to the first one, while also not stepping on sacred grounds while also maintaining some of the nostalgia and the general electoral emotionality of the first one; while also reinventing it and also making it its own new thing. So to do a third one would be really pushing our luck."

He added, "But also Tom loves to, well he wouldn't say pushing his luck because he's all about safety and making sure that there's no room for luck, but it would be maybe getting a little greedy. I don't know, I want to see more of Bob and Phoenix, their relationship, where that goes and and how that develops. Also, you know, one of my best friends from the movie, we were all such close friends, but Danny (Ramirez) was one of my closest friends in the world now. We kept trying to slip in in the background like little additive moments where they're fist bumping or like talking to each other and they're friends because there wasn't that many of those moments in the actual scenes themselves. But I'd love to see Fanboy and Bob a little bromance."

