Outlander Season 7 Trailer Confirms Premiere Date

Outlander fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates about Season 7 of the series, with a full trailer for the upcoming episodes having finally been unleashed. The first teaser for the upcoming season was released six months ago, which has kept audiences on their toes, with the debut of a full trailer also coming with the confirmation of when Season 7 will premiere on STARZ. This new season is sure to come with some conflicted feelings, as STARZ revealed that this will serve as the penultimate season before Season 8 serves as the series' sendoff. You can check out the trailer for Outlander Season 7 below before it premieres on June 16th.

Per press release, "Outlander returns with the first half of its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16th at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16th at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

"Season 7 picks up from the harrowing events of the end of Season 6, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing -- and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.

Outlander Season 7 premieres on June 16th.

