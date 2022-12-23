Outlander: Season 7 Teaser Trailer Released

Starz has released a first look at the upcoming, seventh season of Outlander, its long-running fantasy drama based on the series of novels by author Diana Gabaldon. The season draws from the sixth and seventh novels in the series. That isn't an intentional break with the one-book-per-season model that the show has traditionally embraced; it's the result of COVID shortening the sixth season and making such a change necessary in order to finish the story that had already been started.

Outlander follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. Plans for an eighth season are currently up in the air, but the series did recently get a prequel spinoff.

"Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz, in a statement to Deadline. "[The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz's commitment to the original series]. What we've proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all."

Starz also reiterated that, while they had not reached out to author Diana Gabaldon prior to announcing the prequel, they have since remedied that, and are working on bringing her aboard as an advisor.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Gabaldon's international bestselling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure, and creating one of Starz's most buzzworthy shows.

There is no official date yet for the seventh season, although it is expected to premiere in summer 2023.