Ozark Final Season First Look Debuts From Netflix

Previously confirmed last summer to be in the works, Netflix has debuted the first look at the fourth and final season of Ozark during their digital event TUDUM! Now the farewell tour for the series has officially started though as a first look from the last batch of episodes, described as a “super-sized” season by the streamer with 14 total episodes, has been released and which you can find below! Series star Jason Bateman once again returns to lead and executive produce the series, leading an all-star cast for the Emmy-winning drama. Check out the first look at the new season below!

In addition to Bateman, Ozark stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. New additions to the cast for season four include Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Veronica Falcón, and Ali Stroker. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy previously revealed to Deadline. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

“I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it,” Pelphrey told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I loved the show. It must’ve binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It’s exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there’s also a lot of black comedy. I was really into the show well before I auditioned.”

The final season will be 14 episodes premiering in two parts, 7-episodes each, and will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.