Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Gets Exciting Production Update

There are no shortage of noteworthy Netflix shows in the pipeline, between entirely new properties and new seasons of existing shows. As the streamer’s Tudum global fan event fast approaches, fans are curious to see what new updates are on the way — but in the meantime, there’s a new detail regarding the hit drama Ozark. Director Amanda Marsalis recently took to Instagram to share an on-set update, revealing that she’s almost done with the four episodes she’s directing for the season. In the process, Marsalis revealed that there’s one “episode left after this for the cast and crew,” indicating that we’re one step closer to seeing the “super-sized” fourth and final season.

“As far as when it’s gonna come out, it’s really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production,” series star Jason Bateman explained earlier this year. “This sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it’s going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden’s got his hand on the wheel. It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we’re gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe.”

Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

“I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it,” Pelphrey told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I loved the show. It must’ve binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It’s exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there’s also a lot of black comedy. Yeah. No, I was really into the show well before I auditioned.”

