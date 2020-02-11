Mark Ruffalo Thinks It Would Be “Amazing” to Join the Parasite TV Series

Since it’s release last year, Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite has been the talk of Hollywood — that much was confirmed at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday night when the film ended up winning four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Shortly after it started getting serious Oscars buzz, HBO announced it was developing a limited series based on the hit. Featuring Bong and Adam McKay as executive producers, the series is said to take place between the two time periods in the movie.

Early Monday, reports surfaced suggesting Avengers star Mark Ruffalo was being circled as a series lead. Fortunately enough for all of fandom, TMZ caught up with the actor at LAX and got his reaction to the news. As you might expect, Ruffalo is totally down with starring in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’d be amazing,” Ruffalo tells the paparazzi site. “He’s [Bong] amazing. I love him. His speech last night was incredible he made an amazing movie and I’d be honored to be able to play something in that. It’s so beautiful. You know how it is now a days, nothing’s done until it’s done but maybe one day. It’d be cool to be a part of.”

Bong had previously said he had plenty of “key ideas” in mind should any more opportunities arise. “I had all these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script,” Oscar-winner previously told TheWrap. “I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film.”

He added, “For example when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) comes back in the late-night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it but she never answered,” Bong said of the film. “I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and aside from that why does she know the existence of this bunker? What relationship does she have with that architect to know of this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored.”

Parasite is now available wherever movies are sold.