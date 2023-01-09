Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Reveals If He'd Return After Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard's third season will be the series' last, but Patrick Stewart hints that he may not be done playing Jean-Lic Picard. At Star Trek: Picard's TCA presentation on Monday, Stewart said that he'd be ready and willing to reprise the role again as long as the quality remained on part with the three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, noting that Picard's third season still leaves some threads dangling. "If we can maintain the work that we did on Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Picard, then absolutely, yes," Stewart says. "Because there is still enormous potential for narrative in what we've been doing, and there are doors left open, still. We didn't close all of them."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 brings back the entire cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for the first time since the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. In the lead-up to the debut of the season, the cast has hinted that there's more to come from them in the Star Trek universe.

"As you'll see by the end of the season, it's ripe for a continuation of some version of what we've established in the show," Jonathan Frakes, who plays William Riker, told Den of Geek. "Not more Picard, but certainly, Next Gen is alive and well."

Gates McFadden, who plays Dr. Beverly Crusher, adds, "We are obviously so ready to do it and in a really good place to do it. We're just getting started."

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released at New York Comic Con called the season's story the crew's "final mission," but the cast had other ideas. A fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing, and McFadden responded by saying she'd be happy for it to go on "forever." Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet," with Marina Sirtis, who plays Deanna Troi, wryly chiming in that they're "Just old."

Stewart said, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman noted, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. The first two seasons of the series are streaming now.