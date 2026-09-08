Paul Bettany Explains How VisionQuest Is Similar to WandaVision (Plus, New Look at Ultron and the AIs)

WandaVision is easily one of the best MCU TV shows, perhaps in competition with only Loki for the top spot. The show hit the screen in 2021—actually, the very same year Loki did—and introduced a truly innovative concept (one that had viewers totally confused but still enthralled for the first few episodes). Three years later, the sequel series centered on Agatha Harkness, and secretly Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s son Billy as well, Agatha All Along, was released on Disney+, and it likewise proved very popular. Now, what is being referred to as is coming to a close with VisionQuest, which is dropping on Disney+ on Oct. 14, and as the title suggests, this new series will focus on Vision.

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Specifically, audiences will finally see what happened to Vision after the events of WandaVision, which saw both the Vision that Wanda inadvertently created in the Hex and the White Vision coming together to try and understand who they are, particularly in light of the other one’s existence. The VisionQuest trailer has suggested that is exactly where the show will pick up, with who was once White Vision now firmly in possession of the original Vision’s memories and trying to make sense of what/who he is and how he can move forward. He will also be joined by Ultron, the villain from Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was the origin story for both characters. VisionQuest will also include the return of Wanda and Vision’s other son, Tommy. With so much going on, fans are beyond eager to finally see the show, but as the wait goes on, we at least have a brand-new interview with new images and details ahead of the show’s release.

There Will Be a Clear Connection Between WandaVision and VisionQuest

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Unsurprisingly, given that VisionQuest will be a sequel series to WandaVision and will directly spin out of the events of that story, there will be a connection between the two shows. However, how Vision actor Paul Bettany explained that connection is particularly interesting. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly (which also features new images), Bettany explained that the show “built this bats—t crazy idea of this mind space,” which is reflected as something that looks like a mansion inside of Vision’s head, encompassing myriad rooms and environments that he can change as he wishes. The mind space also contains multiple AI characters, including Ultron and others.

Bettany said, “They all have different skill sets to help him analyze the data of being alive, and that’s just really fun…I think what’s really redolent of WandaVision is it is a massive swing. We take a massive swing at it, and it’s very peculiar and very eccentric.” Interestingly, that statement suggests that the connective tissue between WandaVision and VisionQuest will primarily be a thematic one, which certainly isn’t what many fans are expecting. In fact, it’s safe to say that many are hoping Wanda will make an appearance at some point, revealing herself to still be alive. That might be too good to be true, but it did previously seem like the show would at least be more focused on that family unit as a whole, especially with Tommy showing up.

Of course, it’s possible VisionQuest will still do exactly that; Bettany has been part of the MCU for too long to not know that he has to keep things close to the vest. However, these comments do introduce some doubt that VisionQuest will be the true WandaVision companion story that many viewers will undoubtedly be hoping for.