Marvel’s VisionQuest Update Confirms Fall 2026 Premiere, But Fans Are Sad About The Biggest Reveal

The MCU has put out a number of shows over the last several years, from incredibly popular shows like Loki to ones that seriously disappointed, such as Secret Invasion. In the former group is certainly the 2021 show WandaVision, which is widely regarded as one of the MCU’s best shows overall, if not the single best show that the franchise has put out thus far. It was followed by Agatha All Along a few years later, and although that was not quite as popular as WandaVision, it likewise performed very well.

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Fans were therefore excited to learn that the upcoming streaming series VisionQuest would be yet another WandaVision spinoff, and it was already confirmed that the show would see the return of the titular Vision and round out this trilogy of three shows. However, with the news that VisionQuest has a confirmed October 14 release date came an addition detail about this trilogy, and it’s one that fans are finding very disappointing and, for some, frustrating.

VisionQuest Isn’t Just the End of a Trilogy—It’s the End of “Wanda’s Trilogy”

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It was already clear that WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest were three installments in the same trilogy and that each show would explore this family, comprising Wanda, Vision, Billy, and Tommy. WandaVision, of course, focused on all four, and Agatha All Along had seemed somewhat separate from these specific family members, at least until it was revealed that “Teen” was actually Billy Maximoff—kind of; it’s complicated. VisionQuest will now be focused on Vision as well as the final Maximoff family member, Tommy (also reincarnated, also complicated).

All of that is well and good and had fans plenty excited, but a recent adjustment to how this show is being described has dampened that a bit. Specifically, during the , Kevin Feige described VisionQuest as the end of Wanda’s trilogy. That wording is quite different, and it suggests that this may not just be the conclusion of this three-series arc. Rather, many are taking this comment to mean that VisionQuest is the true end of Wanda’s story in the MCU.

Of course, that’s not exactly what Feige said, but it certainly doesn’t sound like good news, particularly given that Wanda (seemingly) died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and her fate hasn’t shifted in the time since. As one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, Wanda is understandably a sensitive subject for many fans, and this news has therefore spawned all sorts of reactions—many of them none too happy—online.

One X post discussing this statement from Feige has been flooded with comments in response to the idea that this might be Wanda’s actual end. Many are specific highlighting that referring to these shows as Wanda’s trilogy is a bit odd, considering that she didn’t appear in Agatha All Along and doesn’t seem to be in VisionQuest. One comment reads, “Bro Wanda was in 1/3 of the shows,” and another says, “What trilogy…it’s not a trilogy if she’s not there, give her a proper film.” Yet another states, “So, Feige…does that mean she will actually be in it?”

Many others in the comments are pleading with Marvel to bring Wanda back and redeem her (this time for good) and asking for a solo Scarlet Witch movie, which has long been an ask within the fanbase. For now, it remains very much up in the air whether any of these things will happen. It’s possible that Feige’s comments weren’t actually meant to suggest Wanda’s permanent departure from the MCU but rather were specific to this trilogy of shows. It’s also possible that Wanda will return, but for now, we don’t have any confirmation, or even a serious hint, that she will.

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