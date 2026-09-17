Paul Bettany’s VisionQuest Tease Has MCU Fans Convinced the Cameo We All Want Is Coming

Many MCU fans have their sights set on Avengers: Doomsday, and while that’s understandable considering that it’s the franchise’s next blockbuster, it’s not the next major release for Marvel. Rather, two months before Doomsday hits theaters, on Oct. 14, VisionQuest will conclude and reveal what happened to Vision after the events of WandaVision. So far, based on the trailer, we know that VisionQuest will star Paul Bettany as Vision, James Spader as Ultron (who will be in his human for most of the show), and Ruaridh Mollica as Wanda and Vision’s son, Tommy. Plenty has also been teased regarding the exact journey Vision will be on, especially as it relates to him understanding who/what he is in the wake of all that has happened to him.

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All of that is plenty exciting in and of itself, but there remains one pressing questions that many fans want to know the answer to, and that’s whether Wanda will make an appearance in the show. The last time we saw Wanda, she was pulling Mount Wundagore down upon herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seemingly ending her life and destroying every version of the Darkhold in every universe. Despite her apparent death in that movie, though, fans have never given up hope that they would see this fan-favorite character again. In fact, many are expecting Wanda to make some sort of appearance in Doomsday, but now, new comments from Bettany have some suspecting that a cameo could come even sooner than that, perhaps in VisionQuest.

Could Wanda Maximoff Actually Appear in VisionQuest?

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In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bettany was unsurprisingly asked about the possibility of Wanda having a cameo in VisionQuest. Just as unsurprisingly, Bettany mostly kept his cards close to the vest, not giving a direct yes or a direct no. However, what he did say has fans more convinced than ever that Wanda’s return is imminent. When asked, “Will we be able to see Elizabeth Olsen pop up?” Bettany replied, “Uh, that is at this point a matter of, uh, secrecy, and it’s secret even to me.” In addition to that hesitant response, Bettany said, “There are also other surprises to come and other big reveals.” Bettany additionally confirmed “a surplus of Easter eggs” and cameos from MCU stars in the upcoming show.

Clearly, Bettany largely dodged the question, but the way he addressed the possibility of Olsen’s appearance has certainly raised eyebrows, especially because he indicated that it was a secret even to him and seemed to stumble a bit in his response. On Entertainment Tonight’s post, fans are calling out that and more, with one person writing, “He was stuttering hard when he had to answer the question about Wanda,” and another saying, “Yep, she’s 100% coming back.” For now, it remains anyone’s guess—including, apparently, Bettany’s. Yet, this odd reaction from Bettany has many fans more hopeful than ever that we are about to see the return of the character MCU fans have been waiting for.