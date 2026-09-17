MCU Fans Just Spotted a VisionQuest Detail That Could Signal Another Marvel Masterpiece

The MCU has put out myriad streaming TV shows over the years, some more successful than others, but high on the list of best MCU shows, consistently, is WandaVision. This unusual TV show centered on Wanda Maximoff and Vision and began as a true mystery, with little about the plot making sense as Wanda and Vision seemed to jump from decade to decade, all on a show within the show. Despite the unusual premise, WandaVision proved to not only be incredibly popular at the time but also largely considered one of the best MCU TV shows still today, five years later. Perhaps its one true competitor is the Loki show, which ran for two seasons and was likewise very celebrated by fans. Yet another success, although perhaps slightly less popular than these two, was the sequel series to WandaVision, Agatha All Along, which was released in 2024.

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As the title suggests, that show focused on Agatha Harkness and revealed what happened to her after Wanda left her trapped at the end of WandaVision, but it also featured Wanda and Vision’s son, Billy. Now, the final series in , VisionQuest, is right around the corner, with a confirmed release date of Oct. 14, and will complete the Maximoff family with stories involving Vision and the couple’s other son, Tommy. Clearly, VisionQuest has a lot to live up to, although fans are already hopeful, based on the trailer, that it will be just as successful as Agatha All Along and perhaps WandaVision as well. While that’s a tall order, fans have just grown even more confident that the MCU may have another hit on its hands, as new posters for the show have just confirmed an Agatha All Along connection that suggests VisionQuest will offer exactly the continuity fans are hoping for.

Tommy’s VisionQuest Story Will Build Directly on Agatha All Along—And Fans Are Thrilled

Although Tommy wasn’t really in Agatha All Along, at least not nearly to the degree that Billy was, audiences did get confirmation that he, too, had survived the destruction of Westview. Like Billy, Tommy’s soul entered the body of a dying/dead boy around his age (who, conveniently, had the name Thomas, just as Billy found a body with the name William) and effectively took over the body.

In Agatha All Along, we know this not only because Billy says he’s looking for his brother, but also because Billy himself had used his magic to save his brother, finding the body for Tommy’s soul to enter. Specifically, audiences learn that Billy found a boy who was drowning, and it’s that boy’s body that Tommy ultimately inhabits. As grim as that is, it meant the survival of the brothers, and now, VisionQuest’s new posters have proven the show will honor and pick up from that story, as Tommy’s poster shows the boy drowning.

While it might seem like a no-brainer for VisionQuest to pick up where Agatha All Along left off with Tommy’s story, fans are clearly taking this as a sign that the show is going to be a hit. On Marvel’s post, the replies are full of comments to that effect. One commenter wrote, “Omg Tommy’s poster being a reference to Agatha All Along, my hearttttttt,” and another said, “TOMMY IN THE WATER. CONNECTED TO BILLY.” Yet another comment reads, “The Tommy poster is perfection.” Clearly, audiences are excited for VisionQuest to be linked to Agatha All Along so directly, and hopefully, this excitement and optimism continue as the show begins.