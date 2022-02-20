Peacemaker Finale Behind the Scenes Reveals Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Double

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never.” Wondering who played Wonder Woman in Thursday’s season finale of Peacemaker? Wonder no more. In “It’s Cow or Never,” Peacemaker (John Cena) and the ARGUS squad are on a mission to kill The Cow: the source of the raw amber fluid Goff (Annie Chang) and the invading alien Butterflies need to survive on Earth. Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante’s (Freddie Stroma) assignment is successful, and the world saved — no thanks to the tardy Justice League.

When the superheroes show up too late, it’s Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Flash (Ezra Miller) with a silhouetted Superman and Wonder Woman. (Batman and Cyborg are no-shows.) The uncredited stunt performer standing in for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is Kimberley von Ilberg, who revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her Peacemaker cameo on Instagram:

Gadot, who debuted as the Amazon warrior in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before reprising the role in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984, announced her third pregnancy last March. Filming on series creator James Gunn’s spinoff of The Suicide Squad lasted 131 days between January and July 2021 in Vancouver, Canada.

“Jason, I have known for a while. So, we had a preexisting relationship, and also Peter Safran, who’s the producer on the show and he’s one of my closest allies and friends, he’s friends with Jason because he produces the Aquaman movies. So, we asked Jason,” Gunn told Deadline of recruiting Justice League co-stars Momoa and Miller. “We knew Jason was probably going to do it very early on. Ezra came in as more of a surprise. I found out through a couple of friends that Ezra liked my films, and so then I connected with him and asked him to do it, as well. So, yeah, we were just lucky with the two of them.”

Miller zooms back into the DC Extended Universe in The Flash, in theatersNovember 4, and Momoa’s Aquaman resurfaces in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for December 16. All episodes of Peacemaker Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.