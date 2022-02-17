Peacemaker Finale Shocks With Major DC Movie Characters Cameo

DC’s Peacemaker has released its big finale episode – and it sure didn’t disappoint. We get the action-packed ending to the story of Peacemaker’s team battling that body-snatching butterflies; some big developments for the larger DCEU; plus one big cameo scene that will have DC fans dropping their jaws in surprise! Because not only did Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn get some major DC icons to show up in his finale episode, he got them to do it in only the way that James Gunn could!

(WARNING: MASSIVE SPOILERS FOR PEACEMAKER’S FINALE FOLLOW!)

In the Peacemaker finale, “Cow or Never”, Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team launch an all-out assault on the farmhouse where the Butterflies are keeping their food source, the “cow.” The battle is hard (and very, very, bloody), but in the end, Peacemaker and co. manage to kill the cow and stop the invading Butterfly horde before they… saved the planet by averting humanity from its own self-made doom (but that’s a different story…). Once the mission is complete, the severely-injured Peacemaker squad is limping their way off the battlefield, only to be greeted by the late arrival of none other than the Justice League!

Indeed, Zack Snyder’s Justice League makes an appearance in James Gunn’s side of the DCEU. At first, the team appears in silhouette on the dark horizon, with four Justice League members arriving on the scene: Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash. However, as the scene plays out it’s revealed that these aren’t just body doubles or CGI: DCEU stars Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller actually appear to trade some dialogue jabs with John Cena’s Peacemaker – and each other! (Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot do NOT appear in the scene even though Superman and Wonder Woman do. Ben Affleck’s Batman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg are conspicuously left out of the roster entirely.)

What’s wild is that James Gunn actually brings Momoa and Miller in for a conversation that reverts back to one of the earliest (and still raunchiest) elements of Peacemaker: addressing the allegedly perverted bedroom habits of DC superheroes. Aquaman was one of the first targets, due to his overzealous… passion for fish. Well, Miller and Momoa get to run a gag where Momoa’s Aquaman has to take a fish-fornication joke from Peacemaker on the chin, only to have Miller’s Flash kinda sorta confirm it as true!

Momoa’s Aquaman has a response to Flash that is all but destined to become its own meme in DC threads: “F*ck you, Barry.”

Rounds of applause for James Gunn to actually turn a running gag of Justice League references into a major Justice League cameo that is sure to break social media. Further applause for DC/WB for being trusting enough to let Gunn deliver this raunchy bit of superhero movie fun to fans on the small screen. It’s also (obviously) good cross-promotion: Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie hits theaters in November; Jason Momoa’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters in December.

Peacemaker Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 is confirmed.