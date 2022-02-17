Peacemaker Season Finale Soundtrack: “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never.” Peacemaker gets justice for all as series creator James Gunn shares the final tracks of the Peacemaker playlist in Thursday’s season finale, “It’s Cow or Never.” After slaying The White Dragon (Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith), Peacemaker (John Cena) and the A.R.G.U.S. group join forces to kill The Cow: the food source sustaining alien refugees Goff (Annie Chang) and the Butterflies. Together, Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) accomplish what was set up in the final moments of The Suicide Squad — “Save the f*cking world.”

Steel Panther’s “If You Really Really Love Me” plays as the task force drives to the ranch where Goff/Detective Song and their Butterfly army are readying a device to teleport The Cow, threatening the mission to stave off the alien invasion. When Peacemaker, Harcourt, and Vigilante launch their assault to get to the creature, it’s to the tune of “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, the show’s opening credits song.

After saving the world and telling the tardy Justice League to f*ck off, Peacemaker makes peace with Leota to “Apologize” by The Last Vegas. When Peacemaker and Eagly return to their trailer with the ghost of Auggie Smith, Peacemaker Season 1 ends with Hardcore Superstar’s “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘n Roll” playing over the credits.

The complete Peacemaker Season 1 soundtrack is now streaming on Spotify. See all tracks below.

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy “Summertime Girls” — Y&T “Night of Passion” — The Poodles “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro “Beat the Bullet” — Vain “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna “Fight Song” — Sister Sin “Sick Adrenaline” — The Cruel Intentions “11th Street Kids” — Hanoi Rocks “The Both of Us” — House of Lords “How Come It Never Rains” — The Dogs D’Amour “Fallen Star” — Hanoi Rocks “The Human Paradox” — Dynazty “New Thing” — Enuff Z’Nuff “Monster” — Reckless Love “Kiss Me Deadly” — Lita Ford

“Home Sweet Home” — Mötley Crüe

“In My Dreams” — Wig Wam

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” — KIX

“Hot Cherie” — Hardline

“By The Grace Of God” — The Hellacopters

“Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” — Pretty Boy Floyd

“If You Really Really Love Me” — Steel Panther “Apologize” — The Last Vegas “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘n Roll” — Hardcore Superstar

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, all episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max. Gunn is returning to write and direct Peacemaker Season 2.