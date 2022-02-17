TV Shows

Peacemaker Season Finale Soundtrack: “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never.” Peacemaker gets justice for all as series creator James Gunn shares the final tracks of the Peacemaker playlist in Thursday’s season finale, “It’s Cow or Never.” After slaying The White Dragon (Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith), Peacemaker (John Cena) and the A.R.G.U.S. group join forces to kill The Cow: the food source sustaining alien refugees Goff (Annie Chang) and the Butterflies. Together, Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) accomplish what was set up in the final moments of The Suicide Squad — “Save the f*cking world.”

Steel Panther’s “If You Really Really Love Me” plays as the task force drives to the ranch where Goff/Detective Song and their Butterfly army are readying a device to teleport The Cow, threatening the mission to stave off the alien invasion. When Peacemaker, Harcourt, and Vigilante launch their assault to get to the creature, it’s to the tune of “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, the show’s opening credits song.

After saving the world and telling the tardy Justice League to f*ck off, Peacemaker makes peace with Leota to “Apologize” by The Last Vegas. When Peacemaker and Eagly return to their trailer with the ghost of Auggie SmithPeacemaker Season 1 ends with Hardcore Superstar’s “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘n Roll” playing over the credits. 

https://youtu.be/3_ITn1pxD4s

The complete Peacemaker Season 1 soundtrack is now streaming on Spotify. See all tracks below. 

  1. “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam
  2. “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam
  3. “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy
  4. “Summertime Girls” — Y&T
  5. “Night of Passion” — The Poodles
  6. “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys 
  7. “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz
  8. “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions
  9. “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse
  10. “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz 
  11. “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies
  12. “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz
  13. “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe
  14. “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister
  15. “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite
  16. “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID
  17. “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro
  18. “Beat the Bullet” — Vain
  19. “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd
  20. “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions
  21. “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat
  22. “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna
  23. “Fight Song” — Sister Sin
  24. “Sick Adrenaline” — The Cruel Intentions
  25. “11th Street Kids” — Hanoi Rocks
  26. “The Both of Us” — House of Lords
  27. “How Come It Never Rains” — The Dogs D’Amour
  28. “Fallen Star” — Hanoi Rocks
  29. “The Human Paradox” — Dynazty
  30. “New Thing” — Enuff Z’Nuff
  31. “Monster” — Reckless Love
  32. “Kiss Me Deadly” — Lita Ford
  33. “Home Sweet Home” — Mötley Crüe
  34.  “In My Dreams” — Wig Wam
  35. “Don’t Close Your Eyes” — KIX
  36. “Hot Cherie” — Hardline
  37. “By The Grace Of God” — The Hellacopters
  38. “Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” — Pretty Boy Floyd
  39. “If You Really Really Love Me” — Steel Panther
  40. “Apologize” — The Last Vegas
  41. “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘n Roll” — Hardcore Superstar 

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, all episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max. Gunn is returning to write and direct Peacemaker Season 2.  

