Mandy Moore Cast in Dr. Death Season 2

Dr. Death has cast Mandy Moore as a new character for Season 2. Fans of the Peacock series were shocked by the news on social media today. Here's how the show describes the new addition, "Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with celebrated surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez), only to realize she'd be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined." So, things will be even more wild when things get rolling on Peacock for Season 2.

"The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him," Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said when the new season got announced.. "The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we're in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

"Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast," added Jennifer Gwartz, EVP, UCP. "We're thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story."

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story," showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban chimed-in. "This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can't wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans."

Check out what Peacock had to say about Season 2: "This season will feature the "Miracle Man" storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast. Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname "Miracle Man." When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the "Miracle Man" into question."

Are you shocked by this Dr. Death news? Let us know down in the comments!